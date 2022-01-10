Schroders Appoints Marina Severinovsky as Head of Sustainability, North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Schroders is today announcing the appointment of Marina Severinovsky who will join Schroders global sustainable investment team in the role of Head of Sustainability, North America.
In this role, Marina who is based in New York, will lead the sustainability efforts and environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration for Schroders’ investments in North America. She will collaborate with senior managers on market strategy, client communications, product development, sales, and investor management. Marina will report to Andy Howard, Global Head of Sustainable Investment and regionally to Tiffani Potesta, Chief Strategy Officer, North America.
Marina has been with Schroders for over 11 years, most recently as the Investment Director for the Quantitative Equity Products (QEP) team. She has also served in various roles across relationship management, investment strategy and alternatives.
Andy Howard, Global Head of Sustainable Investment, commented:
“At Schroders we are committed to integrating ESG factors into investment decisions and active ownership across the strategies we manage, so Marina’s deep knowledge within the firm across all asset classes makes her well-positioned to guide our sustainability strategy in North America.”
“Our research and experience tell us that investors in North America increasingly recognize the importance of sustainability issues to their investments and their stakeholders 1. Marina’s appointment will allow us to continue strengthening ESG integration and innovation in order to meet investor needs.”
Over the recent years, Schroders has been expanding and strengthening its sustainability commitments and capabilities. It is a member of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and was rated A+ for its sustainable investing approach by UN PRI. Over the last year, the firm announced more than a dozen new sustainability appointments in North America and globally, including:
- The hire of Lazaro Tiant as Sustainability Investment Director in North America. Lazaro will now report to Marina Severinovsky.
- The appointment of Margot Von Aesch to Head of Sustainable Investment Management.
- The hire of Angus Bauer as Sustainability Analyst.
- The appointment of Kimberley Lewis as Head of Active Ownership.
Schroders has invested heavily into developing propriety insights and research frameworks that identify the investment and real-world impact of various ESG factors, such as progress toward climate goals, the physical risks of climate change, carbon value at risk, companies’ social impacts, and more. That commitment extends to the influence we exert over the companies we invest in, through robust active ownership.
Separately, Sarah Bratton Hughes, who previously was Head of Sustainability, North America has left the firm. We wish Sarah well in her future endeavours and thank her for her contributions to Schroders.
Schroders plc
As a global active asset manager, the way we direct capital not only shapes the financial returns we achieve for our clients but also the impact that the companies in which we invest on their behalf might have on society. The relationship between these two outcomes has rapidly evolved as we see a fundamental shift in how companies are viewed and valued. Understanding the impact that they can have on society and the planet is crucial in assessing their ability to deliver risk-adjusted profits.
Our ongoing success is built on a history of experience and expertise, whereby we partner with our clients to construct innovative products and solutions across our five business areas consisting of Private Assets & Alternatives, Solutions, Mutual Funds, Institutional and Wealth Management and invest in a wide range of assets and geographies. By combining our commitment to active management and focus on sustainability, our strategic capabilities are designed to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.
We are responsible for £700.4 billion (€815.8 billion/$967.5 billion)* assets of our clients, managed locally by 42 investment teams worldwide. As a global business with over 5,500 talented staff across 37 locations, we are able to stay close to our clients and understand their needs. We have over 200 years of experience in investment and innovation and remain committed to creating a better future by investing responsibly for our clients.
Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited. Registration No 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For regular updates by e-mail please register online at www.schroders.com for our alerting service.
*as at 30 June 2021
