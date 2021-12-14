WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of November 2021 include:
- Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $45.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $44.5 billion.
- Total client assets were $7.92 trillion as of month-end November, up 23% from November 2020 and down 1% compared to October 2021.
- New brokerage accounts were 448 thousand in November 2021, up 4% from November 2020 and up 13% compared to October 2021.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.92 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.
TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
|The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For November 2021
2020
2021
|Change
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Market Indices (at month end)
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
29,639
30,606
29,983
30,932
32,982
33,875
34,529
34,503
34,935
35,361
33,844
35,820
34,484
(4%)
16%
|Nasdaq Composite
12,199
12,888
13,071
13,192
13,247
13,963
13,749
14,504
14,673
15,259
14,449
15,498
15,538
-
27%
|Standard & Poor’s ® 500
3,622
3,756
3,714
3,811
3,973
4,181
4,204
4,298
4,395
4,523
4,308
4,605
4,567
(1%)
26%
|Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|Beginning Client Assets
5,878.5
6,421.0
6,691.7
6,759.6
6,900.5
7,069.1
7,336.1
7,395.7
7,574.8
7,642.7
7,838.2
7,614.0
7,982.3
|Net New Assets (1)
32.1
61.7
34.2
37.0
62.6
37.2
28.1
43.5
44.3
51.8
42.9
22.9
31.4
37%
(2%)
|Net Market Gains (Losses)
510.4
209.0
33.7
103.9
106.0
229.8
31.5
135.6
23.6
143.7
(267.1
)
345.4
(95.4
)
|Total Client Assets (at month end)
6,421.0
6,691.7
6,759.6
6,900.5
7,069.1
7,336.1
7,395.7
7,574.8
7,642.7
7,838.2
7,614.0
7,982.3
7,918.3
(1%)
23%
|Core Net New Assets (2)
32.1
61.7
34.2
51.4
62.6
37.2
28.1
43.5
44.3
51.8
42.9
36.8
45.1
23%
40%
|Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3)
|Investor Services
457.1
471.8
472.4
481.3
495.2
511.1
517.8
525.1
531.9
542.5
530.1
548.3
543.1
(1%)
19%
|Advisor Services (4)
2,715.7
2,828.3
2,840.6
2,913.3
2,997.9
3,112.5
3,150.4
3,209.3
3,256.5
3,333.4
3,253.2
3,399.8
3,374.3
(1%)
24%
|Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
|Active Brokerage Accounts
29,202
29,629
30,534
31,523
31,902
31,877
32,110
32,265
32,386
32,513
32,675
32,796
32,942
-
13%
|Banking Accounts
1,504
1,499
1,518
1,542
1,608
1,562
1,584
1,574
1,578
1,594
1,580
1,593
1,608
1%
7%
|Corporate Retirement Plan Participants
2,045
2,054
2,069
2,093
2,105
2,116
2,130
2,149
2,159
2,188
2,207
2,213
2,198
(1%)
7%
|Client Activity
|New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
430
626
1,095
1,211
847
609
549
499
402
402
374
397
448
13%
4%
|Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5)
12.4%
12.3%
12.2%
11.8%
11.5%
10.9%
10.8%
10.5%
10.4%
10.3%
10.8%
10.4%
10.5%
10 bp
(190) bp
|Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
19.4%
18.9%
17.4%
16.6%
18.5%
20.4%
20.9%
20.6%
22.2%
23.1%
23.1%
22.5%
23.4%
90 bp
400 bp
|Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
|Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)
466,677
482,394
517,306
514,885
520,074
527,194
528,642
536,146
546,579
552,372
565,379
574,181
584,362
2%
25%
|Average Margin Balances
53,916
59,142
62,999
69,064
71,266
72,863
75,921
78,410
79,910
81,021
81,705
83,835
87,311
4%
62%
|Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7)
162,315
163,463
167,980
167,433
164,866
162,392
160,459
161,377
151,275
150,896
152,330
154,040
153,877
-
(5%)
|Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
|Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars)
|Equities
10,980
13,875
8,234
14,246
16,301
13,422
9,854
10,873
7,418
8,808
7,596
8,840
13,099
|Hybrid
(402
)
359
407
832
1,133
877
1
390
666
569
335
81
308
|Bonds
5,956
12,169
13,601
9,334
8,237
8,940
5,906
10,101
6,917
8,044
6,232
4,425
4,097
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
|Mutual Funds (8)
2,832
6,336
5,713
6,273
6,190
5,754
2,022
5,872
2,644
3,876
(308
)
302
189
|Exchange-Traded Funds (9)
13,702
20,067
16,529
18,139
19,481
17,485
13,739
15,492
12,357
13,545
14,471
13,044
17,315
|Money Market Funds
(5,908
)
(7,332
)
(5,248
)
(4,405
)
(4,528
)
(5,153
)
(3,988
)
(3,806
)
(2,501
)
(1,372
)
(1,512
)
(451
)
(1,725
)
(1)
November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.
(2)
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
(3)
Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect ® assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $50.4 billion for November were reclassed from Advisor Services to Investor Services.
(4)
Excludes Retirement Business Services.
(5)
Schwab One ®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.
(6)
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.
(7)
Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
(8)
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
(9)
Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
