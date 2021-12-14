WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of November 2021 include:

  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $45.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $44.5 billion.
  • Total client assets were $7.92 trillion as of month-end November, up 23% from November 2020 and down 1% compared to October 2021.
  • New brokerage accounts were 448 thousand in November 2021, up 4% from November 2020 and up 13% compared to October 2021.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.92 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For November 2021
   
 

2020

2021

Change
 NovDecJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovMo. Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)  
Dow Jones Industrial Average 

29,639

 

30,606

 

29,983

 

30,932

 

32,982

 

33,875

 

34,529

 

34,503

 

34,935

 

35,361

 

33,844

 

35,820

 

34,484

 

(4%)

 

16%

Nasdaq Composite 

12,199

 

12,888

 

13,071

 

13,192

 

13,247

 

13,963

 

13,749

 

14,504

 

14,673

 

15,259

 

14,449

 

15,498

 

15,538

 

-

 

27%

Standard & Poor’s ® 500 

3,622

 

3,756

 

3,714

 

3,811

 

3,973

 

4,181

 

4,204

 

4,298

 

4,395

 

4,523

 

4,308

 

4,605

 

4,567

 

(1%)

 

26%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars) 

 

 

 

Beginning Client Assets 

5,878.5

 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

7,395.7

 

7,574.8

 

7,642.7

 

7,838.2

 

7,614.0

 

7,982.3

 

 

 

 

Net New Assets (1) 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

37.0

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

43.5

 

44.3

 

51.8

 

42.9

 

22.9

 

31.4

 

37%

 

(2%)

Net Market Gains (Losses) 

510.4

 

209.0

 

33.7

 

103.9

 

106.0

 

229.8

 

31.5

 

135.6

 

23.6

 

143.7

 

(267.1

)

345.4

 

(95.4

)

 

 

 

Total Client Assets (at month end) 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

7,395.7

 

7,574.8

 

7,642.7

 

7,838.2

 

7,614.0

 

7,982.3

 

7,918.3

 

(1%)

 

23%

Core Net New Assets (2) 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

51.4

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

43.5

 

44.3

 

51.8

 

42.9

 

36.8

 

45.1

 

23%

 

40%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3) 

 

 

 

Investor Services 

457.1

 

471.8

 

472.4

 

481.3

 

495.2

 

511.1

 

517.8

 

525.1

 

531.9

 

542.5

 

530.1

 

548.3

 

543.1

 

(1%)

 

19%

Advisor Services (4) 

2,715.7

 

2,828.3

 

2,840.6

 

2,913.3

 

2,997.9

 

3,112.5

 

3,150.4

 

3,209.3

 

3,256.5

 

3,333.4

 

3,253.2

 

3,399.8

 

3,374.3

 

(1%)

 

24%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) 

 

 

 

Active Brokerage Accounts 

29,202

 

29,629

 

30,534

 

31,523

 

31,902

 

31,877

 

32,110

 

32,265

 

32,386

 

32,513

 

32,675

 

32,796

 

32,942

 

-

 

13%

Banking Accounts 

1,504

 

1,499

 

1,518

 

1,542

 

1,608

 

1,562

 

1,584

 

1,574

 

1,578

 

1,594

 

1,580

 

1,593

 

1,608

 

1%

 

7%

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 

2,045

 

2,054

 

2,069

 

2,093

 

2,105

 

2,116

 

2,130

 

2,149

 

2,159

 

2,188

 

2,207

 

2,213

 

2,198

 

(1%)

 

7%

Client Activity 

 

 

 

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 

430

 

626

 

1,095

 

1,211

 

847

 

609

 

549

 

499

 

402

 

402

 

374

 

397

 

448

 

13%

 

4%

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 

12.4%

12.3%

12.2%

11.8%

11.5%

10.9%

10.8%

10.5%

10.4%

10.3%

10.8%

10.4%

10.5%

10 bp

 

(190) bp

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 

19.4%

18.9%

17.4%

16.6%

18.5%

20.4%

20.9%

20.6%

22.2%

23.1%

23.1%

22.5%

23.4%

90 bp

 

400 bp

Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) 

 

 

 

Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 

466,677

 

482,394

 

517,306

 

514,885

 

520,074

 

527,194

 

528,642

 

536,146

 

546,579

 

552,372

 

565,379

 

574,181

 

584,362

 

2%

 

25%

Average Margin Balances 

53,916

 

59,142

 

62,999

 

69,064

 

71,266

 

72,863

 

75,921

 

78,410

 

79,910

 

81,021

 

81,705

 

83,835

 

87,311

 

4%

 

62%

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 

162,315

 

163,463

 

167,980

 

167,433

 

164,866

 

162,392

 

160,459

 

161,377

 

151,275

 

150,896

 

152,330

 

154,040

 

153,877

 

-

 

(5%)

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund  
Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars)  
Equities 

10,980

 

13,875

 

8,234

 

14,246

 

16,301

 

13,422

 

9,854

 

10,873

 

7,418

 

8,808

 

7,596

 

8,840

 

13,099

 

 
Hybrid 

(402

)

359

 

407

 

832

 

1,133

 

877

 

1

 

390

 

666

 

569

 

335

 

81

 

308

 

 
Bonds 

5,956

 

12,169

 

13,601

 

9,334

 

8,237

 

8,940

 

5,906

 

10,101

 

6,917

 

8,044

 

6,232

 

4,425

 

4,097

 

 
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)  
Mutual Funds (8) 

2,832

 

6,336

 

5,713

 

6,273

 

6,190

 

5,754

 

2,022

 

5,872

 

2,644

 

3,876

 

(308

)

302

 

189

 

 
Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 

13,702

 

20,067

 

16,529

 

18,139

 

19,481

 

17,485

 

13,739

 

15,492

 

12,357

 

13,545

 

14,471

 

13,044

 

17,315

 

 
Money Market Funds 

(5,908

)

(7,332

)

(5,248

)

(4,405

)

(4,528

)

(5,153

)

(3,988

)

(3,806

)

(2,501

)

(1,372

)

(1,512

)

(451

)

(1,725

)

 

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.

(1)

November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect ® assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $50.4 billion for November were reclassed from Advisor Services to Investor Services.

(4)

Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(5)

Schwab One ®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(6)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

(7)

Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(8)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(9)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

 

