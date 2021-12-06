NEW YORK & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships located at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, today announced its seventh class. This year’s applicants demonstrated the extent to which young leaders understand the timely importance of fostering peaceful and prosperous relations with China.
From an initial pool of nearly 3,000 applicants, the admissions team has selected an outstanding class of 151 Schwarzman Scholars from 33 countries and 106 universities. With the incoming seventh cohort, the Schwarzman Scholars network – now with more than 700 members – will include 4 additional countries and 43 new universities.
The Schwarzman Scholars Class of 2023, which will enroll in August 2022, is comprised of an exceptional group of individuals, including:
- a Scholar who won NASA’s design competition
- a member of the Canadian Prime Minister’s Youth Council
- several candidates on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List
- an award-winning journalist
- a founder of an AI-powered investment platform
- the youngest author to be commissioned to write a book by Penguin Random House
- a founder of a nonprofit that delivered 20,000 pounds of fresh food to frontline workers during COVID-19
- a Scholar recognized as one of the 9 most influential women under 25 in New Zealand
- a founder of an AI startup to improve the communication skills of people with autism
- a delegate at the latest UN General Assembly
- a Scholar who founded his own spacecraft systems company at 15
- the managing Director of the Oxford Strategy Group
Information on the entire class can be found here.
"The seventh cohort is an impressive group,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, Founding Trustee of Schwarzman Scholars. “The world needs Schwarzman Scholars now more than ever before. We are confident that these extraordinary young people will seize this opportunity to act with intellect and integrity, address pressing global issues, deepen cross-cultural connections, and fulfill the mission of Schwarzman Scholars: to create a steadfast network of future global leaders.”
Our Scholars were selected through a rigorous application process designed to identify leadership potential, intellect, and strength of character. Over 400 candidates were invited to interview virtually in Beijing, London, New York or Singapore. Candidates from 55 countries spoke with panels of CEOs, government officials, university presidents, journalists, and non-profit executives, among others.
"Congratulations, Schwarzman Scholars Class of 2023!” said Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University. “Your cohort will bring the hope, energy, and talent that are needed for a global reset. I can't wait to welcome you to the College next fall.”
Once admitted, Scholars pursue a one-year Master’s degree in Global Affairs with a core curriculum focused on three pillars: leadership, China, and global affairs. Each year, the academic program is updated to accord with current and future geopolitical priorities. Scholars are taught by leading international and Tsinghua faculty, with frequent guest lectures from prominent global thought leaders. Beyond the classroom, Scholars gain exceptional exposure to China and access to important relationships through internships, mentors, high-profile speakers, and world-renowned faculty members. Scholars are also provided with a range of career development resources to help position them to lead in various industries upon graduation.
Our unique combination of coursework, cultural immersion, and personal and professional development opportunities equip students with a well-rounded understanding of China’s changing role in the world, critically important to leadership in any field in the 21st Century.
"This year’s application process was incredibly competitive,” said Cordel Faulk, Director of Global Admissions. “The accomplishments of the admitted class speak for themselves. This group of young of people is nothing less than extraordinary. We are all very excited to welcome these next generation leaders into the Schwarzman Scholars community. This is a vital moment in global affairs that needs them.”
About Schwarzman Scholars
The vision of Schwarzman Scholars is to build a network of young leaders, and encourage them to explore and understand the economic, political and cultural factors that have contributed to China’s increasing importance as a global power. Through the philanthropy, foresight, and dedication of Blackstone Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman, as well as the generosity of global donors who have been inspired by the potential and importance of this program, Schwarzman Scholars has raised more than $580 million to date. These funds will help endow Schwarzman Scholars in perpetuity.
Each year, up to 200 future leaders from the U.S., China and the rest of the world matriculate as Schwarzman Scholars at Tsinghua University in Beijing to pursue a one-year Master’s Degree. Scholars chosen for this highly selective program have demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and the potential to understand and bridge cultural and political differences. They live in Beijing for a year of intensive study and cultural immersion – attending lectures, workshops, and discussion groups; being mentored and advised by leaders across sectors; and traveling while developing a better understanding of China.
Learn more at www.schwarzmanscholars.org
