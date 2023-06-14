NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing, today announces the launch of Scibids AI Insights Solution, in partnership with Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing agency across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta and Amazon. Offering unprecedented transparency and control over the ad decisioning process within Scibids’ AI-powered customizable algorithms, AI Insights provides media buyers with all the information they need to understand the decisions made by the AI and make smarter decisions about their campaigns.
In combination with Tinuiti’s internally-built suite of incrementality, measurement and optimization solutions, the agency worked in close collaboration with Scibids in product testing, and is the first marketing agency to leverage at scale this new solution, which delivers automated and in-depth insights into how Scibids AI analyzes and weights ad variables in the bidding process according to their impact on performance. This includes identifying in real-time campaign elements like URLs, creative, location, and time of day and analyzing their individual and combined effect in driving the expected outcome.
Insight into the efficiencies created by these variables enables Tinuiti’s trading teams to better scale campaigns, assess campaign results and optimize performance. Scibids AI analyzes across millions of variables to identify the combinations that generate the greatest impact on campaign outcomes. With more and more brands asking for greater transparency in their media buys, this new solution will greatly advance Tinuiti’s clients in pursuing their business-specific objectives, including Etsy, Converse, and Nestlé.
Geoff Litwer, VP of Programmatic & Display Media at Tinuiti, commented: "One of Tinuiti’s biggest differentiators has been our ability to be smarter and faster in analyzing the vast amount of data that our programmatic campaigns generate. This partnership with Scibids and leveraging its new AI solutions, has already proven its worth in greatly scaling KPI-specific performance for our clients."
Eric Schwartz, Managing Director, North America, Scibids said: "Technology-driven agencies like Tinuiti are ahead of the curve in providing superior campaign performance for their partnered brands. They fully understand and embrace the role sophisticated AI and customizable algorithms have to play in today's media buying landscape, and their customers have greatly benefited from the control and spend growth Scibids AI Insights has and will enable."
ENDS
About Scibids
Scibids is the global leader in building AI to make marketing more effective. Founded in Paris in 2016, our mission is to raise the performance of digital marketing by helping brands achieve strategic business outcomes through privacy-respecting practices. Scibids AI is designed for advertisers, agencies, and all media buyers who want to improve the effectiveness and scale of their advertising campaigns. Customizable algorithms created by Scibids AI enable powerful ad decisioning without relying on user tracking or profiling. Our AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), unifies the ad stack by making planning and measurement data actionable within programmatic buys, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Thousands of brands and their media agencies worldwide embrace Scibids AI for the unparalleled performance, customization and automation it provides. Learn more at Learn more at www.scibids.com and download " AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing," a marketers guide to growth in the post-cookie digital ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614045552/en/
CONTACT: For further information, please contact:
Bluestripe Communications:scibids@bluestripegroup.co.uk
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Scibids
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/14/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614045552/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.