Scientist.com, the biopharma industry’s leading R&D marketplace, today announced the launch of SoftServ, a suite of software services for the life science industry. SoftServ’s capabilities include full stack software development; security, accessibility and disaster recovery audits; mobile app development; containerization; Scientist.com marketplace configurations; and more.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer software services that help pharma and biotech companies and CROs become more efficient and improve data security," stated Rob Kaufman, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Scientist.com. "Our goal at Scientist.com is to better connect and empower life science researchers through a combination of software services, research services and products and scientific content."
SoftServ was created by Scientist.com’s acquisition of Notch8 in Dec 2021. That same year, Scientist.com purchased HealthEconomics.Com, the world’s largest Connected Community for the Value, Evidence and Market Access industry; InsideScientific, an online marketing content creator for the life sciences; and BioPharmCatalyst, a research-based portal that provides key catalyst updates for publicly traded biotech companies.
Scientist.com operates online marketplaces for most of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical companies, 120+ biotech companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award-winning digital research platform helps life scientists test more ideas in less time.
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects researchers at the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific research suppliers.
