SCIEX launches the Intabio ZT system at ASMS 2023

At ASMS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the Intabio ZT system, the first fully-integrated microfluidic chip-based platform combining imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) separation and UV detection. When coupled with mass spectrometry (MS) identification on the ZenoTOF 7600 system, it eliminates the guesswork from early drug development stages and accelerates drug candidate selection. This icIEF-UV/MS workflow enables separation, quantitation and identification of biopharmaceutical charge variants and their proteoforms.