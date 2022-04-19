Scootaround Partners With Pure Products to Sanitize Rental Mobility Scooters for Major Cruise Lines

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Scootaround - the nation’s largest provider of cruise mobility scooter rentals, manual & electric wheelchairs, rollators & walkers, and other personal transportation solutions - has partnered with PCL Pure Products to introduce Pure Vehicle Sanitization, a process that sanitizes mobility scooters prior to every rental. Scootaround services nearly 50 major ports throughout the USA, Canada, and Europe, and these enhanced hygiene procedures align with the industry’s commitment to COVID-19 mitigation as travelers return to cruising.
The Scootaround mobile sanitization process contributes to the return of safe cruising. (Photo: Business Wire)
After two years of halted service, cruising is safely coming back, with previous CDC COVID-19 guidelines soon becoming optional. As cruise lines strive to ease passenger safety concerns in anticipation of the upcoming summer cruising season, Pure Sanitization from Scootaround will ensure that every mobility equipment rental is safely disinfected prior to reaching the customer.
Here's how Pure Vehicle Sanitization from Scootaround works: mobility devices are loaded into the Pure Sanitization chamber, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized using PURE products Far-UV light, proven to eliminate everything from a wide variety of influenza and viruses like COVID-19 to various other bacteria. The sanitized mobility device is then delivered to the traveler’s cruise terminal or ship cabin.
Norwegian and Carnival cruise lines will offer the new Scootaround Pure Sanitization process immediately, with other cruise lines likely to follow.
The technology behind Pure Vehicle Sanitization is UL certified and meets or exceeds the new standard of safety for vendors providing products and services to cruise lines. In fact, the World Health Organization supports the use of real-time active sanitization versus mechanical cleaning and confirms Far-UV light is safe for human exposure. The new enhanced hygiene is part of the 360-degree safety guarantee from the mobility device experts at Scootaround.
"We're thrilled about the return of safe cruising and proud to contribute to the cruise industry's safety protocols by introducing Pure Sanitization for Scootaround rentals," said Kerry Renaud, CEO & Managing Director at Scootaround Inc. "Our dual mission is to ensure travelers' health and safety while also providing for a seamless journey for our customers throughout their travel experience. Offering sanitized personal mobility devices that allow people peace of mind to travel is just one more way that Scootaround is supporting our cruise clients in helping to provide that."
About Scootaround
The largest provider of mobility devices in North America, Scootaround has corporate offices in the US and Canada with headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Scootaround and its parent company, WHILL, are focused on helping people with mobility issues increase their freedom and independence. Scootaround offers rental, sales, and repair services for mobility devices at over 2,500 locations, with a network of associates and dedicated locations across North America and Europe.
