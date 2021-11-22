BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Scorpion”), a next-generation oncology company whose goal is to develop best- and first-in-class precision medicines for people with cancer, today announced the appointment of Brian Piper as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Brian to the executive team,” said Axel Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion. “His financial prowess and successful track record guiding biotechnology companies through significant organizational growth will be an invaluable addition to Scorpion as we continue to mature our business and advance potential best- and first-in-class candidates towards the clinic. On behalf of the entire leadership team, I look forward to Brian’s many contributions as we pursue our Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, with the ultimate goal of delivering its benefits to every patient with cancer.”
Mr. Piper is a veteran biotech financial executive with over 25 years of experience, including serving as chief financial officer at two publicly traded biotech companies. Prior to Scorpion, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Prelude Therapeutics, where he helped lead the company through a successful initial public offering in 2020 and an underwritten follow-on offering in early 2021. Previously, Mr. Piper served as Chief Financial Officer at Aevi Genomic Medicine, previously known as Medgenics, between 2016 and 2019, and the Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations between 2014 and 2016. His time at Aevi Genomic Medicine was preceded by a 13-year career at Shire Pharmaceuticals, holding key roles in investor relations, corporate venture capital and numerous additional financial roles, including two years spent in Dublin, Ireland establishing Shire’s geographic expansion strategies. Early in his career, Mr. Piper also spent time with Celera Genomics and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Piper received his M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
“I am honored to join Scorpion at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. Piper. “Since its founding in 2020, Scorpion has built a tremendous foundation, attracting a team of industry veterans with the expertise and capabilities to reimagine oncology research and drug development, as well as a blue-chip investor syndicate to enable this bold vision. I am eager to work with the team to drive the company’s continued growth as we aim to discover and develop a portfolio of medicines that can transform the care of people living with cancer.”
About Scorpion Therapeutics
Scorpion Therapeutics is a next-generation oncology company whose goal is to develop best-in-class and first-in-class precision medicines and deliver transformational outcomes for patients. To achieve this, Scorpion is applying world-leading expertise in medicinal and computational chemistry paired with chemical proteomics and latest advances in target biology to improve tumor targeting and access to previously “undruggable” targets for many cancer patients. Scorpion was named to the 2021 class of Endpoints 11, a group of the most promising up-and-coming private biotechnology companies. For more information, visit www.scorpiontx.com.
