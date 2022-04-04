BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Scorpion Therapeutics”), a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine through its Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Saha is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq:CNTA) (“Centessa”) and brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical research and development expertise to the role.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Saha to our Board of Directors,” said Axel Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion Therapeutics. “His passion for discovering new cancer treatments, coupled with his track record of successful drug development and leadership across Biotech and Pharma, make him a compelling addition to the Board. In particular, we look forward to his leadership and expert guidance as we prepare to submit investigational new drug applications for our two lead programs next year. Dr. Saha’s insights will be incredibly valuable as we advance our Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, with the ultimate goal of delivering optimized and transformational therapies for larger populations of patients with cancer.”
“I’m incredibly excited to work alongside my fellow Board members and the executive team to advance the next frontier of precision medicines,” said Dr. Saha. “In only a couple of years, Scorpion Therapeutics has advanced more than 15 programs through discovery across a wide variety of biologically validated targets, demonstrating the strength and versatility of the company’s platform, as well as a genuine commitment to working with urgency and efficiency to benefit those in need. I look forward to sharing my expertise to help develop Scorpion’s portfolio of product candidates so that we can meaningfully improve the lives of many more cancer patients facing significant unmet need.”
Prior to joining Centessa in 2021, Dr. Saha was Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Bristol Myers Squibb Company (“BMS”), where he led translational medicine across all therapeutic areas and stages of development and played a key role in the acquisition and integration of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene”), as well as the establishment of BMS’ Research & Development headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Prior to that, Dr. Saha was a Venture Partner at Atlas Venture, where he held leadership positions with several portfolio biotech companies, including Chief Medical Officer of Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq:SYBX) and Chief Executive Officer of Delinia, Inc., until its sale to Celgene in early 2017. Before that, he established the translational research and development organization at BioMed Valley Discoveries, served as the Director and Head of the New Indications Discovery Unit at Novartis, and worked as a management consultant in the pharmaceutical practice at McKinsey & Company. Dr. Saha serves on the editorial boards of several prominent medical journals and has published over 100 combined peer-reviewed articles and patents (issued and pending). He is also an Associate Member and Global Clinical scholar at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Saha holds an M.D. and Ph.D. in cancer genetics from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School, and he received an M.S. in Biophysics from the University of Oxford and a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the California Institute of Technology.
About Scorpion Therapeutics
Scorpion Therapeutics is a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine to deliver optimized and transformational therapies for larger populations of patients with cancer, a strategy Scorpion Therapeutics refers to as Precision Oncology 2.0. Scorpion Therapeutics has built a proprietary and fully integrated platform of the most advanced technologies across cancer biology, medicinal chemistry, and data sciences, with the goal of consistently and rapidly creating exquisitely selective small molecule compounds against an unprecedented spectrum of targets. Scorpion Therapeutics aims to leverage its platform to advance a broad pipeline of wholly owned, optimized compounds across three target categories: best-in-class molecules targeting validated oncogene targets; first-in-class molecules for previously undruggable targets; and first-in-class molecules for novel cancer targets. For more information, visit www.scorpiontx.com.
