Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Scorpion Therapeutics”), a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine through its Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, today announced that Axel Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City.
About Scorpion Therapeutics
Scorpion Therapeutics is a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine to deliver optimized and transformational therapies for larger populations of patients with cancer, a strategy Scorpion Therapeutics refers to as Precision Oncology 2.0. Scorpion Therapeutics has built a proprietary and fully integrated platform of the most advanced technologies across cancer biology, medicinal chemistry, and data sciences, with the goal of consistently and rapidly creating exquisitely selective small molecule compounds against an unprecedented spectrum of targets. Scorpion Therapeutics aims to leverage its platform to advance a broad pipeline of wholly owned, optimized compounds across three target categories: best-in-class molecules targeting validated oncogene targets; first-in-class molecules for previously undruggable targets; and first-in-class molecules for novel cancer targets. For more information, visit www.scorpiontx.com.
