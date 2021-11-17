ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Scott Schliebner, MPH, a leading clinical strategist for drug development of rare diseases, is joining 2M Clinical Inc. on Dec. 1.
Schliebner, who most recently was Senior Vice president for Scientific Affairs and Therapeutic Expertise at PRA Health Sciences, has a 25-year successful track record of providing focused, innovative, patient-centered approaches to drug development; improving diversity in clinical trials; and leveraging novel and disruptive technologies to bring new therapies to patients faster.
2M Clinical Inc., based in Arlington, Texas, is a minority owned, technology driven contract research organization (CRO) that provides expert clinical trial services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies looking for innovative solutions for bringing new therapies directly to patients. “I was drawn to the co-founders’ vision, and passion, for building a unique and differentiated company focused on patients,” Schliebner said. “Their commitment to diversity, equity and improving access to new treatments is a compelling mission that speaks to the focus of my career.”
Dr. Eddilisa Martin, Cofounder and CEO of 2M Clinical, cited Schliebner’s entrepreneurial spirit as a reason for recruiting him to join their team. While at PRA, Schliebner built the Center for Rare Diseases to implement innovative strategies for conducting clinical trials within rare and complex patient populations.
“Scott is a builder,” Dr. Martin said. “We’ve built a solid foundation at 2M Clinical and neighborhoodtrials.com, and we believe with Scott’s proven ability as an innovator and strategic thinker that he will help take the company to the next level. There isn’t a model for what we’re creating here at 2M Clinical. We searched for a bold leader, someone with an entrepreneurial mindset who is prepared to quickly scale up with us. We’re excited to tap into Scott’s experience and many talents.”
2M Clinical created NeighborhoodTrials.com which is a customized, interactive, AI data-driven, web-based platform that uses innovative technology to connect patients, community-based organizations, sponsors, and investigators to clinical trial opportunities with a focus toward underrepresented populations. The Food and Drug Administration acknowledges that clinical trial populations should look like the people who will ultimately use the drug once approved. This objective would best be served by ensuring that a broad representation of people have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials.
“Decentralized trials, and hybrid trial designs that bring clinical trials directly to patients, wherever they are, has been a game-changer for rare disease patients,” Schliebner said. “The neighborhoodtrials.com platform has the potential to become a grassroots-led initiative to help broaden access to clinical trials to underrepresented communities across all disease states.”
Dr. Martin said the company will be expanding how it engages with patients, how it partners with sponsors to execute studies, and how it leverages their collective expertise to bring new therapies to patients more effectively.
