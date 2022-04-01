North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High around 55F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.