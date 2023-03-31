ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2023--
Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a molecular engineering company enabling the creation of genetic medicines through its CRISPR by Design™ approach to genetic modification, today announced it will participate in the upcoming Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days, taking place from Monday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in New York, NY.
Scribe’s CEO Benjamin Oakes, PhD, is scheduled to join the private company panel at 1:00 PM EST on Monday, April 3 at the Lotte New York Palace.
About Scribe Therapeutics
Scribe Therapeutics is a molecular engineering company focused on creating best-in-class in vivo therapies that permanently treat the underlying cause of disease. Founded by CRISPR inventors and leading molecular engineers Benjamin Oakes, Brett Staahl, David Savage, and Jennifer Doudna, Scribe engineers bacterial immune systems into genetic medicines through its CRISPR by Design™ approach leveraging all previous iterations of CRISPR technology. The company is backed by leading individual and institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Avoro Ventures and Avoro Capital Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., funds managed by Wellington Management, RA Capital Management, and Menlo Ventures. To learn more about Scribe’s mission to engineer the future of genetic medicine, visit www.scribetx.com.
