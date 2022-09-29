ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a molecular engineering company pioneering a CRISPR by Design™ platform for genetic medicine, today announced it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
Scribe co-founder and CEO Benjamin Oakes will participate in a panel titled “Gene Editing: Next-Generation Technologies Worth Watching,” at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 3, 2022, at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference in New York, NY. The company’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event, which is taking place Oct. 3-4, 2022. Interested parties may contact Chardan for more information.
Scribe Chief Financial Officer David Parrot will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual Gene Editing Spotlight Event on Oct. 6, 2022. Meetings may be requested through BMO Capital Markets.
About Scribe Therapeutics
Scribe Therapeutics is a molecular engineering company focused on creating best-in-class in vivo therapies that permanently treat the underlying cause of disease. Founded by CRISPR inventors and leading molecular engineers Benjamin Oakes, Brett Staahl, David Savage, and Jennifer Doudna, Scribe is overcoming the limitations of current genome editing technologies by developing custom engineered enzymes and delivery modalities as part of a proprietary, evergreen CRISPR by Design™ platform for genetic medicine. The company is backed by leading individual and institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Avoro Ventures and Avoro Capital Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., funds managed by Wellington Management, RA Capital Management, and Menlo Ventures. To learn more about Scribe’s mission to engineer the future of genetic medicine, visit www.scribetx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005874/en/
CONTACT: Thermal for Scribe Therapeutics
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Scribe Therapeutics Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/29/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/29/2022 04:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005874/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.