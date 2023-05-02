SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its first quarter 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on May 16, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
Date and time:
7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023
Webcast link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0aYlTRU2
Dial in numbers:
US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong: 800-963-976
International: 1-412-317-6061
Singapore: 800-120-5863
United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063
Passcode for Participants:
8142718
A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website ( www.sea.com/investor/home ). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.
About Sea
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.
For more information, visit www.sea.com.
