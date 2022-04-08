BOSTON (AP) _ SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.
The video software company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.4 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.3 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAC
