Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, was selected as the Best of Show Award winner for Most Innovative Sustainability Technology in the Data Center Storage Category at the 2023 Flash Memory Summit.
“Circularity strategies have great success in extending the life of data storage devices,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors. “This translates into the compelling results of energy efficiency, reduction of product labor, elimination of component shortages and decreased shipping, to all create an overall sustainability strategy. We are proud to recognize the Seagate Circularity Program for extending the life of over 1 million hard disk drives and solid-state drives through refurbishment and redeployment this past year.”
Announced earlier this year in the company’s Sustainable Datasphere FY2022 ESG Performance Report, Seagate extended the lives of 1.16 million hard drives and solid-state drives in FY2022. These drives were recovered through refurbishment and redeployment, preventing over 540 metric tons of e-waste 1 from going to the landfill.
Additionally, Seagate staked its impact on circularity and environmental leadership by cofounding the Circular Drive Initiative (CDI), a collaboration of global leaders in digital storage, sustainability, and blockchain focusing on reducing e-waste by enabling the secure reuse of storage hardware.
1Assuming each drive is an average weight of 465g
