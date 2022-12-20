SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Seagate Technology® selected Juniper’s full stack AI-driven enterprise portfolio, encompassing Wi-Fi, wired access switching and SD-WAN, complementing its existing solutions in supporting the data storage leader’s evolving business needs. The Juniper solution, driven by Mist AI and the cloud, offers Seagate proactive automation and unique client-to-cloud insight, as well as optimized performance and cost savings in key areas of their IT infrastructure.
Seagate, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, has multiple sites in 18 countries that share a vast amount of data. As a way of decreasing network costs and optimizing the performance of key applications between these locations, Seagate is moving from a traditional MPLS network to Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solution. Juniper’s unique tunnel-less SD-WAN architecture can help reduce Seagate’s telco and hosting costs, which is ideal for high bandwidth activities like data transfers. It also has differentiated Session Smart Routing, which optimizes network performance for low latency applications like Voice over IP, enabling Seagate to replace their previous telephony infrastructure. Lastly, the entire Juniper AI-driven enterprise portfolio is managed via a common Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, which simplifies management and can lower operational costs via proactive automation, insight and assurance.
“Our evaluation of various solutions found that the Juniper AI-driven SD-WAN with Session Smart Routing had the highest throughput and yielded the best results for our key use cases,” said Vinod Pasi, VP and global head of infrastructure at Seagate. “Plus, we like the fact that we can leverage a single Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine across our entire campus and branch portfolio. While we are starting with SD-WAN, we are looking forward to getting the same simplified operations and cost savings across our wired and wireless access networks, as well.”
“By taking a cloud-first, AI-driven and session smart approach to networking, Juniper enables customers like Seagate to have the agility, scale and performance needed to keep pace with evolving business demands,” said Sujai Hajela, EVP, AI-driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks. “We are excited to deliver a world-class, experience-first network that optimizes end-user and operator while reducing total cost of ownership."
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Category – enterprise
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005009/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations:
Leslie Ruble
Juniper Networks
408-936-2111
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VOIP SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SECURITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Juniper Networks
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/20/2022 07:45 AM/DISC: 12/20/2022 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005009/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.