FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:
Event:
Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Technology Conference
Date:
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time:
Presentation – 11:20 AM PT / 2:20 PM ET
Event:
UBS Global TMT Conference
Date:
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time:
Presentation – 5:20 AM PT / 8:20 AM ET
A live webcast of these events can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.
A replay of these webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About Seagate
Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.
© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005014/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni (415) 235-9092
gregory.belloni@seagate.comInvestor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson (510) 661-1600
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Seagate Technology Holdings plc
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/15/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 11/15/2022 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005014/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.