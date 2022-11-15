FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:

Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Technology Conference

Date:

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 11:20 AM PT / 2:20 PM ET

 

Event:

UBS Global TMT Conference

Date:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 5:20 AM PT / 8:20 AM ET

A live webcast of these events can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of these webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005014/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Gregory Belloni (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.comInvestor Relations Contact:

Shanye Hudson (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 11/15/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 11/15/2022 04:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005014/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you