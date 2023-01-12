NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Sealed, a climate tech company that designs, manages, and finances home weatherization and electrification projects, has acquired data software company InfiSense. InfiSense develops and deploys wireless sensing and software solutions to collect and manage hard-to-reach data from buildings, including real-time efficiency performance data. As part of the transaction, Tim Guiterman, InfiSense CEO & Co-Founder, and Martin Bures, CTO & Co-Founder, will be bringing their software and leadership to the Sealed product team.
“Capturing hard-to-reach data to better predict and manage home energy use is critical to what we do at Sealed. We are focused on electrifying homes and stopping energy waste by designing the most efficient systems for our aging housing stock across America,” said Sealed CEO and co-founder Lauren Salz. “With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, accurate and accessible home energy data is more important than ever. The InfiSense acquisition creates an opportunity for Sealed to increase data accessibility, a valuable component of our mission to stop energy waste and electrify every home.”
Home energy data access has historically been difficult. Utility billing systems are not standardized, many do not make it easy to share customer data and most appliances cannot share data easily or at all. The InfiSense acquisition is part of Sealed’s strategy to increase the availability of difficult-to-access data from inside the home. InfiSense’s software can monitor energy use as well as indoor air quality, and will enable Sealed to better pinpoint and address issues to make homes more energy efficient, comfortable, and healthy. This data will also help streamline Sealed projects to monitor and improve the ongoing performance of energy efficiency and electrification projects, as well as increase the quantity and quality of data for its machine learning algorithms.
“From our first conversation with Sealed, we knew our technology could make a huge impact if we joined their team. Sealed has built an impressive team and product offerings and it is clear they are just getting started,” said Tim Guiterman, InfiSense CEO & Co-Founder. “My co-founder, Martin, and I are excited to join the product team and build solutions that accelerate home electrification and deliver on the promise of reducing home emissions by stopping home energy waste.”
Sealed is a leader in the movement to maximize the energy efficiency of American homes, while improving quality of life and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. With over 10 years of expertise in the field, Sealed is expanding even more quickly in response to the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the $4.3 billion HOMES program that provides incentives based on measured energy savings.
“The InfiSense acquisition will enhance Sealed’s ability to ensure the HOMES program delivers on the promise of measured savings,” said Sealed president and co-founder, Andy Frank. “ Measured savings incentives have the potential to transform energy efficiency into a scalable clean energy resource, but will need the kind of tools that InfiSense brings to lower the costs of accessing hard-to-reach data.”
Sealed currently operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois. This acquisition will provide key insights as Sealed continues to grow and expand to new regions across the U.S.
About Sealed:
Sealed is a climate tech company on a mission to stop home energy waste and electrify all homes. Sealed designs, manages and finances home weatherization and electrification projects, making it easy and affordable for people to be more comfortable while using less energy. Our proven holistic approach can reduce energy use by 50% and take a home completely off of fossil fuels with upgrades like high-performance insulation, air sealing, and heat pump HVAC. Our expert team designs the right solution, matches top-rated local contractors, and manages the project start to finish. Sealed covers the upfront costs, and we’re accountable to impact: if we don’t cut energy waste, we don’t get paid. Sealed is venture backed and based in New York City. Learn more at sealed.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005187/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Redwood Climate Communications for Sealed
Josh Garrett
sealed@redwoodclimatecomms.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY UTILITIES BUILDING SYSTEMS SOFTWARE GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENERGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Sealed
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/12/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005187/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.