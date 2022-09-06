ROSENBERG, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Seatex, LLC (“Seatex”, or the “Company”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer and formulator, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChemQuest Chemicals, LLC (“ChemQuest”), a custom chemical manufacturer headquartered in Pasadena, Texas. For over twenty-five years, ChemQuest has provided custom toll manufacturing services to customers globally, with expertise in complex blending and reactionary synthesis. This acquisition provides Seatex with enhanced production capabilities, increased capacity and a complementary customer base, representing a diverse set of end-markets.
The acquisition will take place immediately, with customers enjoying continuity of business operations and the benefit of the broad range of chemical services offered by both companies.
“ChemQuest’s reputation as a leading custom chemical manufacturer, its expansive technical capabilities, along with an accomplished and experienced team, led by President Clay Pace, made it the perfect fit for Seatex,” stated Jonathan O’Dwyer, CEO of Seatex. “We welcome the ChemQuest team to the Seatex family and believe our combined commitments to service, safety and quality, alongside expanded capacity and enhanced capabilities, will greatly benefit our customer base.”
Added Clay Pace, “We are excited to partner with Seatex and for the opportunity to leverage the broader platform as we aggressively pursue commercial expansion.”
With four manufacturing locations in Texas, Seatex’s combined service offering includes liquid reactions and complex blends, solids and dry blending, expansive packaging capabilities and formulation development, as well as R&D and lab support. With the acquisition of ChemQuest, the new company will be one of Texas’s leading custom toll manufacturers, with the ability to deliver creative and sustainable chemical solutions for all customers.
About ChemQuest
ChemQuest Chemicals, LLC is a custom chemical manufacturer headquartered in Pasadena, Texas providing full-service toll manufacturing services. The Company offers reactionary and complex blending capabilities as well as product development support. For more information, visit www.chemquestchemicals.com.
About Seatex
Seatex, LLC, is a specialty chemical manufacturer with facilities in Rosenberg and El Campo, Texas. They offer comprehensive chemical blending, processing and packaging solutions for the oil & gas, industrial, cleaning and agriculture industries. Turnkey chemical services include R&D, lab services, product development, custom packaging and logistics for companies who want to outsource any aspect of their chemical manufacturing. Seatex is ISO 9001: 2015 verified and holds a Chemical GMP Certification. Visit www.seatexcorp.com.
