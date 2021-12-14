NEW YORK & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
SeatGeek, the high-growth, mobile-centric technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a partnership with St. Louis CITY SC to become the club’s primary ticketing provider as the team prepares for its inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) season in 2023. The announcement makes St. Louis CITY SC the seventh MLS team to partner with SeatGeek as the platform continues to grow its MLS presence. Over the past five years the majority of new MLS teams entering new venues have chosen SeatGeek, including Minnesota United, Austin FC, FC Cincinnati, and now St. Louis CITY SC.
St. Louis CITY SC chose SeatGeek because of the company’s progressive approach to digital ticketing and focus on delivering a superior fan experience. SeatGeek’s platform will integrate seamlessly into St. Louis CITY’s mobile-first approach to allow event-goers to easily buy, transfer and scan tickets and continue to use mobile tickets to stay contactless upon entering the stadium. SeatGeek will also power St. Louis CITY SC’s back-office technology, giving the club and ticket sellers seamless integrated access to fans and a view of demand.
“After an overwhelming response during our club’s record-breaking season ticket deposit campaign, we knew it was important to have a strong ticketing partner to support our sales,” said Edmound Elzy, St. Louis CITY SC’s Vice President of Ticketing Sales & Service. “We are so excited to be partnering with SeatGeek and incorporate their state-of-the-art technology into our club’s fan experience.”
SeatGeek has made substantial inroads in the primary ticketing space since signing its first-ever client, Sporting Kansas City, back in 2017. Since then, the platform has become the official partner of some of the most recognized teams, venues, and leagues in the world, including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets, and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League and half of the English Premier League. SeatGeek has also partnered with multiple major theaters across New York City’s Broadway and London’s West End, creating a new way for fans to experience theater.
“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that is so deeply rooted in its commitment to fans, and has a passion for using new technology to create the ultimate match day experience,” said SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “Together, we look forward to building incredible memories for St. Louis CITY supporters across the city.”
ABOUT SEATGEEK
SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a superior marketplace with unparalleled primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, its open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that die-hard fans deserve.
SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.
ABOUT ST. LOUIS CITY SC
St. Louis CITY SC, one of the few majority female-led ownership groups in all of professional sports, was awarded Major League Soccer’s 28 th expansion team in 2019. The St. Louis-based ownership group unveiled the club’s crest, logo and branding in 2020 and will take the pitch for their historic, inaugural season in 2023. Currently, CITY is constructing an STLMade 22,500-seat world-class soccer-specific stadium, practice facility and team headquarters all within the same urban campus in St. Louis’ Downtown West District to create a 24/7/365 fan experience that is furthering St. Louis continued growth and revitalization.
To stay up to date with St. Louis CITY SC, visit STLCITYSC.com and follow the club on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
