Seattle Sounders FC (8-1-5) vs. Austin FC (3-6-4)
Austin; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +126, Seattle +208, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Seattle Sounders take the field.
Austin FC takes the field for the fourteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 14-10 through its first 13 games of MLS play.
The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-4-3 in road matches. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).
Seattle: Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan, Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.