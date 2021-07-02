Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-4) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-3-1)
Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +121, Seattle +192, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against Colorado aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.
The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.
The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).
Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.