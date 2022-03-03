SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Secfi, the leading equity financing and planning platform helping startups and their employees manage equity compensation from employment offer to IPO, today announced four new leadership hires to continue to grow their offerings and solutions. They have named David Muckley as General Counsel. Additionally, Mow Wong Kofol and Ashton-Duke François Bastian Axelsson joined as Head of Business Development and Head of Investments, respectively. Uber Veteran, Amrita Banerjee has also joined as Head of Product, Financing. These key hires will help Secfi to continue leading the equity planning space by providing the expertise, tools, and financing for startup employees to own their stock options with confidence.
“Welcoming these talented individuals to the Secfi team is critical to our mission of helping startup employees make life-changing financial decisions,” said Frederik Mijnhardt, CEO of Secfi. “Amrita, Mow, Ashton, and David add experience and expertise that will be integral to helping more startup employees with their equity.”
David Muckley joins Secfi as General Counsel, bringing over a decade of legal experience for high-growth institutional investment firms and a Fintech broker-dealer. He will be integral in structuring new product offerings, expanding business lines, and developing legal and compliance oversight to ensure regulatory compliance on behalf of Secfi, its clients, and investors. Most recently, he was Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Legal at M&G Investments. He holds a JD from the University of Miami School of Law.
“I'm a big believer in Secfi's value proposition to help employees own their stock options in a way that reduces their exposure to financial risk while potentially maximizing their gains after an exit,” said David Muckley, General Counsel at Secfi. “My core focus will be on delivering a legal function capable of keeping up the pace of business while ensuring regulatory compliance, and I’m excited to be part of its growth story.”
Mow Wong Kofol joins Secfi as Head of Business Development. He brings 25 years of experience, most recently in senior positions as a venture investor and startup executive. At Secfi, he is responsible for building strategic partnerships with founders and top executives at VC-backed companies to help them and their employees maximize the value of their equity. Prior to this role, he was a Partner at Section Partners where he was part of the team that led the investment strategy on behalf of its venture capital funds and was responsible for creating relationships with top VC-backed executives. Mow also spent the better part of a decade working at two startups as Head of Finance and Operations, including the technology startup SixPlus. He began his career in investment banking, where he spent 10 years advising companies on M&A and capital raises. He holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Michigan.
“I've spent the last four years partnering with executives and their teams, helping to finance their equity purchases and realize liquidity for some of life’s most important events. It’s been very encouraging to see the private markets embrace our solutions to give employees ownership over their hard-earned equity,” said Mow Wong Kofol, Head of Business Development at Secfi. “I am thrilled to join the firm that is leading the market and playing such a pivotal role in shaping how employees manage their equity compensation.”
Ashton-Duke François Bastian Axelsson joins Secfi as Head of Investments. He is an experienced venture and growth equity investor as well as a corporate development / M&A executive across the financial technology and blockchain, technology and cyber security, internet, and digital infrastructure sectors. At Secfi, he will build unique and strong private investment portfolios for investment clients. He most recently led the Venture and Growth Equity Investment team for Rosewood and served as a Corporate Development Consultant for 360 Trading Networks where he created the M&A roadmap and advised on acquisition targets across blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms.
“Joining Secfi is an exciting opportunity to be a part of creating the next pre-eminent financial technology and wealth tech platform,” said Ashton-Duke Francois Bastian Axelsson, Head of Investments at Secfi. “This role will allow me to leverage my investing and corporate M&A background to create investment ideas and build products to provide access across venture, late-stage, and growth companies to a wide range of investors.”
Amrita Banerjee joins Secfi as its Head of Product, Financing. She brings more than 15 years of experience, with a specialized focus on product leadership since 2012. At Secfi, she will build global teams to drive Secfi's product excellence in being the digital one-stop-shop for startup builders. Prior to this role, she led the Payments and Compliance product team at Uber enabling every user globally to pay and get paid seamlessly. She holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business.
“I can personally relate to Secfi’s mission and know that we can have a big impact on the lives of startup employees. Great products are great only because they solve a customer problem, and Secfi already has an impressive track record with existing clients,” said Amrita Banerjee, Head of Product, Financing at Secfi. “I am excited to join the team to continue building products that the startup community loves.”
Secfi has helped employees from some of 2021’s biggest IPOs, including GitLab, Coinbase, and Affirm, to unlock liquidity from their equity and improve their financial outcomes. The company provides equity planning expertise, tools, and financing so startup employees can own their stock options with confidence. In the last year, the company has doubled in staff and now hosts more than $25 Billion in equity on the platform.
