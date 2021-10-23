Inn this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S.-affiliated Afghans arrive at the Pristina International Airport in Kosovo on Oct. 16, 2021. During their temporary stay at Camp Liya, Afghan families receive housing, medical, and logistical support from Task Force Ever Vigilant. The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: Dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo. The exact number in Kosovo fluctuates as new people arrive and others leave when security issues, such as missing documents, are resolved, according to U.S. officials.