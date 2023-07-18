DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Secretome Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics from neonatal mesenchymal stem cells (nMSC) today announced the appointment of Margot Connor to its Board of Directors.
“I have been fortunate to be part of the stem cell-based therapy evolution, and I believe secretomes are a true breakthrough in this extraordinary field,” said Ms. Connor. “Secretome Therapeutics’ team, vision, and groundbreaking products have the potential to revolutionize treatment for a wide range of chronic, inflammatory diseases, and I am thrilled to join the company’s Board.”
Secretome also announced the appointment of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), comprised of world-class clinicians and researchers in the field of heart failure. The CAB includes:
- Javed Butler, MD, President, Baylor, Scott and White Research Institute and Member, FDA Cardio-Renal Advisory Committee
- Barry Greenberg, MD, Director of the Advanced Heart Failure Treatment Program, and Distinguished Professor of Medicine at U.C. San Diego
- Steven Lipshultz, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and Principal Investigator of the North American Pediatric Cardiomyopathy Registry
- Arshed Quyyumi, MD, Professor of Medicine, Director of the Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute
- Sanjiv Shah, MD, Professor of Medicine,Founder andDirector of the Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) Program at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
“Margot’s unparalleled experience in the manufacturing and development of cell-based therapies, and her success building organizations from the ground up strengthen our ability to realize the enormous potential of our pipeline,” said Vinny Jindal, Secretome Therapeutics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our CAB includes preeminent physicians who are among the foremost thought leaders in the field of heart failure. Their guidance will be invaluable as we move STM-01 into clinical studies for HFpEF and dilated cardiomyopathy.”
With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare and life science industries, Connor brings executive level expertise in leadership, business growth, operational execution, corporate development, strategic planning, and M&A. She most recently served as CEO and Board Member of RoosterBio, Inc., where she joined as a founding team member in 2015 and led multiple rounds of investment funding. Over the course of her career, Connor has been involved in over 20 M&A transactions valued at over $1 billion. She has held various senior leadership roles at companies including Lonza, Unilever, FMC and Chr. Hansen.
About Secretome Therapeutics
Secretome Therapeutics is developing a platform of first-in-class therapeutics derived from neonatal mesenchymal stem cells (nMSC) for the treatment of underserved diseases. Our lead product, STM-01, is in development for adult and pediatric forms of heart failure, and our pipeline includes novel secretomes for neurodegenerative and dermatological diseases.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718150286/en/
CONTACT: Deepa Prasad, Chief Financial Officer
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE CARDIOLOGY STEM CELLS OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Secretome Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/18/2023 08:31 PM/DISC: 07/18/2023 08:28 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718150286/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.