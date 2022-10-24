BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
Section, the global leader in operating highly distributed cloud native workloads, today announced availability of On-Demand Deployment, eliminating the complex, lengthy and manual processes typical with multi-cloud deployment. Section’s On-Demand Deployment allows developers to deliver application workloads across a globally distributed platform in seconds, compared with an hours or days-long manual process. Reflecting the groundbreaking nature of Section’s offering, the company was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan with a New Product Innovation Award in the North American Kubernetes Industry.
Once deployed, Section’s intelligent and adaptive automation manages workloads around performance, reliability, compliance, cost or other developer intent to ensure applications run at the right place and time. The result is frictionless distribution of applications across town or to the edge, while teams continue to use existing cloud native tools, workflows and familiar rules-based policies.
“We’ve seen significant interest in how our distributed hosting deploys and distributes applications across a global network of providers to deliver unparalleled performance, resiliency and cost management,” said Stewart McGrath, CEO, Section. “Now with On-Demand Deployment, developers can distribute cloud native apps seconds, set desired policies, and let our automated systems manage the actual workload delivery. Distributing apps couldn’t be easier.”
The new On-Demand Deployment complements Section’s existing cloud-native services, allowing developers to move from a single cluster to automated clusterless deployment across a global network of providers. Section continues to extend the reach and depth of its network regularly onboarding data centers, recently adding additional providers in global locations such as:
- Marseille, France
- Sofia, Bulgaria
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Budapest, Hungary
With the recent appointment of Andy Piggott as Chief Product Officer, Section has been forging a path toward frictionless cloud native deployment. “Section creates value for developers by leveraging the cloud native tools and technology they’re already using, then dramatically enhancing the capabilities of those tools,” said Piggott. “Our new On-Demand Deployment lets them grab the keys and go, essentially creating an instant, self-service experience for distributed cloud native workloads.”
Section dramatically lowers the barriers to entry for distributed hosting, helping companies better control risk, improve reliability, avoid vendor lock-in and manage costs around application delivery. With today’s complex application stacks, developers become trapped in ecosystems and solutions that prevent application portability – one of the key promises of cloud native – and are forced to run applications in specific locations, leading to poor or compromised user experiences. Section gives developers the instant on ramp to operate Kubernetes and deploy containers across a dynamic and secure global footprint, without changing their existing dev or ops practices.
Developers interested in experiencing Section’s On-Demand Deployment for cloud native workloads can find out more at https://section.io.
About Section
Section is a stunningly simple distributed hosting system that continuously optimizes orchestration of secure and reliable global infrastructure for application delivery. Section’s sophisticated, distributed and “clusterless” platform intelligently and adaptively manages workloads around performance, reliability, compliance, cost or other developer intent to ensure applications run at the right place and time. The result is a simple experience for developers over a complex distribution of applications across town or to the edge. Teams use existing tools, workflows and familiar rules-based policies. To find out more about how Section is revolutionizing application delivery, please visit https://section.io.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005260/en/
CONTACT: Steve Smith
425.753.1653
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Section
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/24/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005260/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.