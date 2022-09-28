BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
Section, the leading cloud-native distributed compute provider, today announced its new Distributed GraphQL Service, allowing organizations to quickly launch and easily scale location-optimized, multi-cloud API servers. Organizations can host GraphQL in datacenters across town or around the world to improve API performance and reliability, lower costs, decrease impact on back-end servers, and improve scalability, resilience, compliance, security and other factors – all without impacting their current cloud-native development process or tools. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration of the GraphQL servers across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
“Distributing API servers and other compute resources makes all the sense in the world for developers, as long as it’s easy to do,” said Stewart McGrath, Section’s CEO. “Our new Distributed GraphQL service is simple to start, gives you immediate access to a global network, and automates orchestration so developers can simply focus on their application and business logic.”
GraphQL is a query language and server-side runtime for cloud APIs that improves the efficiency of data delivery. According to a report by Akamai, API calls represent 83% of all web traffic, and InfoQ considers GraphQL to have reached “early majority” usage in its 2022 architecture trends report.
With Section, GraphQL servers can be quickly deployed and immediately benefit from multi-cloud, multi-provider distribution. Application users will experience an instant performance boost from reduced latency, while API service availability and resilience is dramatically improved by Section’s automated service failure/re-routing capabilities. Organizations will benefit from decreased costs versus hyperscalers or roll-your-own distribution solutions, and can even run other containers alongside the GraphQL Server, such as Redis caches, security solutions, etc., to further improve the costs/performance/availability equation.
Section’s distributed cloud-native compute platform allows application developers worldwide to focus only on business logic yet enables their software to behave as if it runs everywhere, is infinitely scalable, always available, maximally performant, completely compliant, and efficient with compute resources and cost. DevOps teams can use existing Kubernetes tools and processes to deploy to Section and set simple policy-based rules to control its clusterless global platform.
Benefits of Section’s Distributed GraphQL service include:
- Proximity-based performance – moving API servers closer to users dramatically improves performance, and servers can be spun up/down as needed based on load to minimize cost
- Full and partial API caching – for improved performance; done well, this can minimize the need for database distribution, dramatically decreasing costs
- Roundtrip coalescing – Section’s data fetch capabilities can coalesce database and API calls to reduce backend chattiness
- Cloud independence – Section’s Composable Edge Cloud eliminates provider dependence by leveraging the world’s top infrastructure and cloud providers.
- Layer 3-4 DDoS Security – Network-layer DDoS protection is included by default across the entire Section network to protect against all Layer 3/4 attacks. Section’s DDoS protection includes dually redundant DDoS protection including two of the world’s largest DDoS networks.
To learn more about the benefits of Section’s Distributed GraphQL or how to get started, visit: https://www.section.io/blog/turbocharge-graphql/.
About Section
Section is a Cloud-Native Hosting system that continuously optimizes orchestration of secure and reliable global infrastructure for application delivery. Section’s sophisticated, distributed and clusterless platform intelligently and adaptively manages workloads around performance, reliability, compliance, cost or other developer intent to ensure applications run at the right place and time. The result is simple distribution of applications across town or to the edge, while teams use existing tools, workflows and familiar rules-based policies. To find out more about how Section is revolutionizing application delivery, please visit section.io.
