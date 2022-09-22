SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Secure Code Warrior, the global, developer-driven security leader, today unveiled Coding Labs, a new mechanism that allows developers to more easily move from learning to applying secure coding knowledge, leading to fewer vulnerabilities in code. This marks the first time a coding-specific platform has enabled real-time coding in an in-browser integrated development environment (IDE).
Until now, to get more direct real-coding training experience, developers have needed to rely on virtualized setups that can be difficult to use and unfamiliar, leading to less applicable learning experiences. Coding Labs allows developers to not only save time and eliminate distractions, but also gives developers more options that align to their diverse learning styles while making it easier to go from learning to doing.
“We found that 40% of developers don’t believe they’re receiving enough hands-on training from their current tools and resources. We’ve set out to fundamentally change that,” said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior. “Coding Labs enables developers to learn in an environment that simulates the way they work and in turn, will see them more confidently write secure code. This is the future of vulnerability mitigation.”
Secure Code Warrior’s unique tiered learning approach builds confidence in developers to advance their secure coding skills and shift left in their software development lifecycles for the betterment of their organizations. The hands-on training and intuitive guidance that developers have come to appreciate on the company’s learning platform carries over to Coding Labs. Accessible on the platform through its library of training solutions, Coding Labs allows developers to write real code at their desired pace in familiar IDEs and receive real-time feedback to ensure they are learning the necessary skills to prevent introducing security vulnerabilities into their code.
Secure Code Warrior customers can preview Coding Labs today by speaking with their account manager. To see a demo of Coding Labs, register for our upcoming webinar Product Talk: Roadmap and Vision, taking place on October 5th. To learn more about Coding Labs, visit www.securecodewarrior.com/products/coding-labs.
About Secure Code Warrior
Secure Code Warrior builds a culture of security-driven developers by giving them the skills to code securely. Our flagship Learning Platform delivers relevant skills-based pathways, hands-on missions, and contextual tools for developers to rapidly learn, build, and apply their skills to write secure code at speed. Established in 2015, Secure Code Warrior has become a critical component for over 450 enterprises including leading financial services, retail, and global technology companies across the world. Visit: www.securecodewarrior.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005327/en/
CONTACT: Steve Bosk
KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET PAYMENTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ONLINE PRIVACY SECURITY
SOURCE: Secure Code Warrior
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/22/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005327/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.