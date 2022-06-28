IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Today, SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, announces the appointment of Dennis Dowd as Vice President of Worldwide Sales where he will lead the direct and channel sales teams to accelerate revenue growth. SecureAuth also promoted Karan Dua to Chief Financial Officer. Karan previously served as VP of Finance since joining the SecureAuth in 2019. Also, the company is proud to announce that it has won the Global Infosec Awards 2022 - Hot Company for Identity and Access Management - from CyberDefenseMagazine (CDM), at the RSA Conference 2022.
“SecureAuth is thrilled to have Dennis Dowd join to lead our global sales, channel and solution engineering teams,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “With the recent launch of Arculix, our next-generation authentication platform, Dennis is joining SecureAuth at an exciting time and we look forward to accelerating growth by partnering with customers to deliver a frictionless, but secure authentication process for all users.”
Dowd brings a wealth of experience in driving sales growth and supporting successful value-add solutions for channel partners for a broad range of technology solutions. Prior to SecureAuth, Dowd was at CyrusOne where he built out an enterprise sales team, growing the business by 500 percent, leading to an acquisition by KKR and GIP. As an AppDynamics, AppSense and Dell veteran, Dowd held sales and channel leadership positions driving market adoption.
“SecureAuth was built on strong identity and access innovation and continues to take passwordless continuous authentication to the next level with Arculix,” said Dennis Dowd Vice President of Worldwide Sales, SecureAuth. “As a channel-first company, SecureAuth is well-positioned to help organizations show their value-add by addressing the demands of digital acceleration and a challenging digital identity threat landscape.”
As SecureAuth’s Chief Financial Officer, Karan Dua, is responsible for the global general and administrative function including accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal. Dua is an accomplished finance executive and brings over 20 years of corporate and operational finance experience across the technology industry working with public, venture capital-backed, and private equity-backed high-growth companies. Prior to SecureAuth, he worked at PlanGrid (acquired by Autodesk) and YuMe ($170M revenue public company). Dua also brings valuable experience working for Big 4 accounting firms PwC and Ernst & Young.
In addition to strengthening the executive team, SecureAuth was named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine’s “Hot Company – Identity and Access Management” category. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe for companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.
“SecureAuth embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About SecureAuth Corporation
SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.
