Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced it has exceeded $280 million in annual revenue run rate following the close of its fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022.
“I’m humbled to share that we had another banner year at Seismic, including our largest quarter in company history in Q4. This feat would not be possible without our customers, our partners, and our teams around the world,” said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. “Our success is contingent on our customers’ success. From global enterprises to hypergrowth startups, organizations of all sizes are realizing that smarter enablement delivers better outcomes. We’re grateful to be their partner in the next wave of enablement and win together.”
Along with a 50% increase in annual revenue run rate year over year, Seismic reported robust growth across its customer base, people, and international footprint, including:
- Serving more than 2,200 customers worldwide, tripling Seismic’s customer base from FY21
- Improving customer onboarding and adoption to drive 100% increase in engaged users
- Expanding to nearly 1,500 global employees, up 40% year over year
- Securing more than 70 new EMEA-based customers, and increasing EMEA bookings 107% year over year
- Growing annual bookings in APAC, up 256% year over year
“We’re proud to back Seismic, a clear category leader helping some of the biggest and fastest growing companies turn sales into a science,” said Ryan Lanpher, a Partner on Permira’s Technology team, investor and board member at Seismic. “Sellers are crushing quotas and CROs are growing and scaling their businesses through the Seismic platform which delivers tremendous ROI for their customers and better outcomes for sellers and buyers.”
Seismic is actively hiring across the organization, including its sales team. In the last year, 10 unique organizations recognized Seismic for its exceptional workplace and company culture, including Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Selling Power Magazine, and The Boston Globe. For information on current career opportunities at Seismic, please visit seismic.com/company/careers.
About Seismic
Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping make sales teams better by becoming more productive and engaging with buyers in a compelling way. Seismic’s platform provides continuous guidance to improve behavior, content, and skills to win more deals and deliver better experiences. More than 2,000 organizations including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their enablement platform of choice. Seismic integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.
To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
