Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the presentation of preclinical data that describe the application of the company’s IMPACT platform at PEGS Boston 2023, taking place on May 15-19. The three poster presentations outline how Seismic’s IMPACT platform enables the parallel optimization of multiple parameters, including predicting and removing B and T cell epitopes, augmenting drug-like properties and retaining protein function, to create novel drug candidates across the immunoglobin (Ig) sculpting enzymes and dual-cell bidirectional (DcB) antibody product areas. Seismic is designing novel biologics derived from the IMPACT platform to address unmet medical needs for diseases involving humoral immunity and cell-mediated immunity, the two arms of the adaptive immune system.
“We are pleased to share the advancements of our efforts in biologics discovery uniquely enabled by our IMPACT platform,” said Nathan Higginson-Scott, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP Drug Creation of Seismic Therapeutic. “With our parallelized processes we can bypass the trial and error methods of conventional biologics development, enabling simultaneous optimization for biologic function, reduced immunogenicity and augmented developability, resulting in the creation of novel enzyme and antibody therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.”
Details of the poster presentations at PEGS Boston 2023 are as follows:
Development and deimmunization of protein therapeutics by machine learning
Session C1C: Machine Learning Approaches for Protein Engineering
Poster number: P212
Author: Nathan Rollins, PhD
Identifying Ig selective proteases for treatment of autoimmune disease using the IMPACT platform
Session C6C: Characterization for Novel Biotherapeutics
Poster number: P211
Author: Jung-Eun (June) Shin, PhD
Discovery and characterization of Fc γ RIIb specific mAbs
Session C1B: Engineering Antibodies
Poster number: P213
Author: Elliott Wittenberg, BS
About Immunoglobulin (Ig) Sculpting Programs
Seismic’s Ig sculpting enzymes address dysregulated humoral immunity by reducing both Ig levels and antibody effector functions, which contribute to the pathogenesis of a wide range of autoimmune diseases, such as myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and immune thrombocytopenia. Enzymes that specifically cleave antibodies may eliminate circulating and immune-complexed Ig, as well as cell surface B cell receptors, thereby modulating Ig-mediated autoimmunity and inflammation.
About Dual-cell Bidirectional (DcB) Programs
Seismic’s DcB antibody approach targets dysregulated cell-mediated immunity by optimally engaging both T cells and antigen presenting cells, such as B cells, to restore homeostasis. Activating these pathways may control multiple diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. DcB antibodies simultaneously engage multiple inhibitory pathways in more than one immune cell type thereby targeting and regulating both sides of the immune synapse.
About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic is a biotechnology company integrating machine learning across the entire biologics discovery process to accelerate immunology drug development. Using its IMPACT platform, the company is addressing the central challenges of biologics discovery and development by fully integrating machine learning with the key elements of biologics drug discovery – structural biology, protein engineering and translational immunology – to create optimized therapies on an accelerated path to patients. Seismic Therapeutic has an emerging pipeline of novel biologics to address adaptive immune system dysregulation to treat autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on Twitter @Seismic_Tx and on LinkedIn.
