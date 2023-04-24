NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Select Star was named to the 2023 SMBTech 50, a list created by GGV Capital in collaboration with Crunchbase and 27 venture capital firms to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In celebration of the SMBTech 50 list, company honorees will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.
The SMBTech 50 list ( https://smbtech50.com/ ) demonstrates both the breadth and depth of the sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these companies. More than 200 companies were nominated and voted on by top SMBTech venture capital investors to create the SMBTech 50, representing a mix of early, growth, and late-stage private companies.
According to McKinsey, more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. represent 44% of GDP, about half of U.S. employment, and more than $180 billion in annual technology spending. GGV Capital’s SMBTech 50 list celebrates the private, venture-backed technology companies seeking to make a significant impact on SMBs.
Data discovery provides a critical tool for bolstering data literacy inside organizations, which leads to greater data democratization and sharing of insights across business units. Select Star is proud to be featured in this list of innovative companies along with 1password, Calendly, and Miro, who all represent next-generation tools for businesses to operate digitally.
“Today, fast-growing companies are democratizing data to enable everyone in their organization to make better decisions. Hence data management is not a concern only for enterprises anymore. We’re honored to be placed in the SMBTech 50 list alongside innovative companies powering all sizes of businesses,” said Shinji Kim, Select Star founder and CEO.
“Public companies in the SMBTech space have grown from just a few billion dollars of market cap to more than $500 billion over the last decade. Every year, we put together this list of top private companies, and we are blown away by the level of innovation, growth, and impact they are making on the SMB economy,” said Tiffany Luck, Partner at GGV Capital.
About Select Star
Select Star is a fully automated data discovery platform that helps everyone find, understand & use company data. You can understand column and table-level relationships in seconds with data lineage, catalog, and automated documentation. By implementing Select Star, companies can create a system of record for all the data across their company and teams. Headquartered in San Francisco but highly distributed across the globe, Select Star is a fast-growing Series A funded startup with leadership from Akamai Technologies, Cloudera, Snowflake and Altman Solon backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, and Sozo Ventures.
About GGV Capital
GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm partnering with founders to build category-leading companies around the world. Focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments, GGV manages $9.2 billion in investments across the U.S., China, Southeast Asia, Israel, Latin America, and India. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has backed more than 500 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, BigCommerce, Boss Zhipin, Bowery Farming, Brightwheel, Drata, Electric, Grab, HashiCorp, Homebase, Keep, Odeko, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Slice, Square, StockX, Wish, XPeng, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.
Sean Anderson
Select Star
