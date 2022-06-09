SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Selector, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability and analytics for multi-cloud, today announced a set of new capabilities for its Network Health and Routing Analytics solution. The new capabilities strengthen customers’ ability, not only to detect and fix incidents, but proactively prevent them. Selector also announced it has achieved Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ).
New Features
By activating synthetic tests across the network and IT infrastructure, Selector Analytics can detect leading indicators of connectivity degradation. With the new enhancements, Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing analytics enables proactive routing consistency assurance across the network, in order to early detect conditions that may lead to service impact in the future.
“Managing network and IT operations will always depend on prevention and reaction,” said Nitin Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO of Selector. “With this new set of capabilities, Selector Analytics helps customers improve their mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to repair (MTTR). By helping prevent failures and increasing the mean time between failure (MTBF), the new capabilities will have a direct impact on end-user satisfaction and churn reduction.”
“To deliver top-of-the-line speeds with business-class reliability to our neighborhoods, WeLink depends on Selector's AIOps engine, which correlates data across logs, events, and metrics, to provide actionable operations insights and real-time performance reports of our network,” said Michael Hoyt, Senior Vice-President Network Engineering and Operations at WeLink.
SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
In addition to the product enhancements, Selector has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audit for Selector Analytics. Developed by the AICPA, the SOC 2 Type 2 audit report demonstrates to Selector’s current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
“The safety and security of our systems and our customers’ data is top priority,” said Kannan Kothandaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Selector. “This independent validation of security controls is crucial for our customers and affirms our commitment to safeguarding that data.”
Selector empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI- and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry’s first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector’s customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai or schedule a demo.
