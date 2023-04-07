DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 7, 2023--
The "Self-Testing Market by Product, Sample, Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The self-testing market size is estimated to be USD 20,478.5 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Increasing consumer awareness, increasing the use of modern technology, and expanding the healthcare infrastructure are projected to drive the market growth in near future.
Furthermore, rising approval and product launches in self-testing market are other factors supporting the market growth. However, limited accuracy and limited range of tests will hinder the market growth.
Rising approval and product launch is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Abbott announced the availability of its FreeStyle Libre 3 system (diabetes self-testing) in September 2021. This system enables persons with diabetes to monitor their blood glucose levels without the requirement for fingerstick testing. The device measures glucose in real time every minute using a tiny sensor worn on the back of the upper arm.
Increasing the use of modern technology and expanding the healthcare infrastructure is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period. For instance, Withings introduced their ScanWatch, a hybrid wristwatch, in June 2021. This device can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep apnea symptoms. The watch is designed to assist users in keeping track of their health and spotting any health problems at an early stage.
Segmentation
By Product
The market is categorized into diagnostic kits, diagnostic device, diagnostic strips. In 2022, the diagnostic kit segment accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to wide range of applications, easy to use, and high accuracy. For example, YO Sperm Test announced the release of their at-home sperm testing kit in July 2021. This kit enables men to evaluate their fertility by examining their sperm count and motility. A smartphone app that offers outcomes and advice on next steps is included with the kit. The diagnostic device segment is anticipated to develop at the second-fastest rate during the projected period.
By Sample Type
The market is categorized into urine, blood, stools, oral Swabs, and other. In 2022, the urine sample segment accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to home pregnancy tests and glucose monitoring kits typically use urine samples. For instance, Atomo Diagnostics introduced a self-testing kit for HbA1c monitoring in 2020. This kit uses a urine sample to measure the average blood glucose levels over a period of several months.
By Application
The market is categorized into cholesterol and triglycerides tests, diabetes and glucose tests, ovulation test, pregnancy test, cancer test, intolerance or celiac disease test, allergy test, anemia test, and others. In 2022, the pregnancy segment accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is due to pregnancy test allows women to quickly and easily determine if they are pregnant by detecting the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in their urine. For instance, in 2020 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation to a business called Ellume for a COVID-19 self-testing kit that works with a smartphone app. The software offers real-time findings while guiding the user through the testing procedure.
Regional Markets
In 2022, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the self-testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in research and development, and growing public-private partnerships. For instance, as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, numerous healthcare organisations in North America have increased the availability of their telemedicine services, which now also include the use of self-testing kits. Today, patients can order a self-testing kit, see their results, and speak with a healthcare professional virtually to get guidance on their condition. The region of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projection period. This is driven from the unmet medical needs in the area, the advancement of scientific knowledge, and the region's rapid economic growth. A considerable demand exists for the creation of unique items.
Segmentation: Self-Testing Market Report 2022 - 2033
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Diagnostic kits
- Diagnostic device
- Diagnostic strips
Sample Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Urine
- Blood
- Stools
- Oral Swabs
- Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Cholesterol and Triglycerides Tests
- Diabetes and Glucose Tests
- Ovulation Test
- Pregnancy Test
- Cancer Test
- Intolerance or Celiac disease Test
- Allergy Test
- Anemia Test
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Self-Testing
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Self-Testing Market
7. Market Analysis by Product
8. Market Analysis by Sample
9. Market Analysis by Application
11. Europe Self-Testing market
12. Asia Pacific Self-Testing Market
13. Latin America Self-Testing market
14. MEA Self-Testing Market
15. Competitor Analysis
16. Company Profiles
17. Conclusion & Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.
- OraSure Technologies Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Bionime Corporation
- Abbott
- ACCESS BIO
- CELLTRION INC.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- ACON Laboratories Inc.
- ARKRAY Inc
- Btnx Inc.
- iHealth Labs Inc.
- InBios International Inc USA
- True Diagnostics Inc.
