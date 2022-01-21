DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
The "Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to Reach US$50.6 Billion by the Year 2026
The semiconductor advanced packaging market growth is driven by the growing trend of miniaturization. Constant transitions and miniaturization of nodes were regular features that the industry faced, and now ULSI fabrication resulting in increased wafer sizes are further driving market growth. With many companies focusing more on R&D, there is rise in the number of manufacturers who offer innovative products.
Factors such as growing numbers of consumers using electronic appliances, consumer preference for lighter, thinner, and smaller products driving the need for electronic products with advanced architecture, and the growing demand for connected devices such as tablets and smartphones are also driving growth of semiconductor advanced packaging market. Growing interest in device miniaturization in various sectors is driving market gains. Further, the growing use of 2.5D packaging in chips and 3D IC in smartphones and other mobile devices is anticipated to spur advanced packaging demand.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.6% share of the global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market. An incremental step from traditional 2D IC packaging technology, 2.5D packages enable finer lines and spaces. 2.5D packages are commonly used in high-end ASICs, FPGAs, GPUs, and memory cubes. Demand for high-speed flip chip packages creates an opportunity for highly integrated, multi-chip modules (MCM's) and 2.5D/3D silicon (Si) interposer packages.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026
The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.48% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is an important market for advanced packaging technologies, where growth is supported by the existence of several semiconductor companies, and increasing initiatives by the government to encourage the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector.
Increasing demand for wireless sensor/mobile, fingerprint sensors, and CIS is expected to fuel the growth of WLCSP and Copper pillar in the Asia Pacific region. Further, the rising IoT penetration in several areas, supportive government policies in various countries, and the growing focus on smart infrastructure and smart city are fueling market growth in the region.
FI WLP Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
In the global FI WLP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- An Introduction to Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Trends to Drive Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Semiconductor Supply Chain Transitions at Various Levels
- Financial Performances of Packaging Suppliers Reveals New Growth Players
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced Packaging Market
- IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- Increasing Functionality & Application Scope
- New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
- 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology
- 3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
- Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
- Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
- Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation
- Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
- Issues and Challenges
- Solving Lithography Challenges
- Warped Wafer Processing
- UBM/RDL and PR Strip Challenges
- UBM/RDL Etch
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology
- Smartphones
- Tablet PCs
- FOWLP and Challenges to Packaging Materials Suppliers
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
