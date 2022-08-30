DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--
The "Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022 by Design IP, IP Core, Revenue Source, Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor IP market in the forecast period. Physical objects that can communicate with one another and other systems over the internet are referred to as connected devices. Internet of Things (IoT) is generally referred to as connected devices.
These are physical objects that connect with other devices through the internet or various ways such as WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, mobile networks. IoT devices are manufactured using electronics such as semiconductors, microprocessors, and other chips. According to Norton, a US-based antivirus and anti-malware software developing company estimates that in 2021 there are around 11.6 billion IoT devices used, and it will grow to 21 billion IoT devices by 2025. The growing adoption of connected devices or IoT devices will drive the semiconductor IP market.
New technology launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor IP market. Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations to maintain a comparative advantage over competitors in the industry. For example, in June 2020, Imagination Technologies, a UK-based semiconductor company, announced the launch of IMG iEW400, the latest IP based on Ensigma Wi-Fi technology. The iEW400 integrates RF and baseband and is intended for low-power and battery-powered applications such as the internet of things (IoT), wearables, and wearables.
Further, in February 2020, Synopsys, a US-based electronic design automation company that focuses on silicon design and verification, silicon intellectual property, and software security and quality announced the launch of a new DesignWare ARC communications IP subsystem for wireless narrowband IoT designs. The DesignWare ARC IoT Communications IP Subsystem has a low-power ARC EM11D Processor for effective RISC and DSP performance, which is crucial for IoT applications that require low-bandwidth connectivity.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Design IP: Processor IP; Interface IP; Memory IP; Others
2) By IP Core: Soft Core; Hard Core
3) By Revenue Source: Royalty; Licensing
4) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics; Telecom; Automotive; Healthcare; Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Characteristics
3. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Semiconductor Intellectual Property
5. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Size And Growth
6. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segmentation
7. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
9. China Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
10. India Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
11. Japan Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
12. Australia Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
13. Indonesia Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
14. South Korea Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
15. Western Europe Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
16. UK Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
17. Germany Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
18. France Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
19. Eastern Europe Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
20. Russia Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
21. North America Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
22. USA Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
23. South America Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
24. Brazil Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
25. Middle East Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
26. Africa Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
27. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market
29. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Arm Holdings
- Synopsys
- Cadence Design Systems
- CEVA Inc.
- Imagination Technologies
- eMemory Technology Incorporated
- Rambus
- Mentor Graphics
- Faraday Technology
- Lattice Semiconductor
- Achronix Semiconductor
- Dolphin Integration
- Open-Silicon
- Xilinx
- Sonics Inc.
- Fujitsu
- MediaTek
- VeriSilicon Holdings
- Wave computing
- Silvaco
- Intel
