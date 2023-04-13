WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Budd announced Thursday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, just a week after Trump became the first president in history to be arrested on felony charges.
In a written statement to McClatchy, Budd said that under President Joe Biden the nation is in a decline, the economy is faltering, the southern border is “tragically wrecking lives” and the country’s power and influence is diminished.
“Under President Trump, our economy saw record-setting growth, and families were starting to get ahead,” Budd said. “Neighborhoods were safer. Across the globe, we were achieving peace. We were respected by allies and feared by enemies.
“That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First Agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”
Four Republicans and a Democrat have so far announced their plans to run in 2024. Biden is not among those candidates but is expected to join the race.
Budd first gave his statement exclusively to Breitbart News before sharing it with McClatchy.
Trump is largely responsible for advancing Budd’s 2022 campaign for U.S. Senate. Budd had previously represented an area in the middle of North Carolina in the U.S. House, but ran for Senate after former Sen. Richard Burr announced his plans to retire.
Budd trailed former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker in polling until Trump surprised everyone by stepping on stage at a North Carolina Republican Party Convention and announcing his endorsement of Budd’s campaign. Trump’s endorsement helped garner funding from major donors that pushed Budd past McCrory and Walker in the primary.
He then won the general election against former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
Trump launched his 2024 campaign in November, but was arrested last week on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to cover up an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
It’s not yet clear how the investigation into Trump’s charges may affect his campaign.
Following Trump’s arrest, Budd put out a statement calling the prosecution of Trump “partisan” and a “disgrace.”
