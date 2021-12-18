North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.