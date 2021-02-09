WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes that Trump impeachment trial is constitutional, even as most Republicans vote against proceeding.
AP
Senate votes that Trump impeachment trial is constitutional, even as most Republicans vote against proceeding
-
- Updated
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Andover - Mary Clarke Cocchiaro 73, passed away among immediate family. Mary was born in Lawrence. Mary treasured her family and friends was a devoted wife for 55 years. She will be greatly missed and always remembered in the hearts of her husband, Antonio Cocchiaro, her daughter, Lorri Kobe…
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace