Ottawa Senators (16-26-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-18-3, sixth in the North Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -140, Senators +115; over/under is 0
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Vancouver Canucks after Connor Brown scored two goals in the Senators' 4-2 victory over the Flames.
The Canucks have gone 18-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver is last in the NHL recording 30.0 shots per game.
The Senators are 16-26-4 in division games. Ottawa ranks 22nd in the NHL with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
In their last meeting on March 17, Vancouver won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Roussel leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 35 games this season. Bo Horvat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Brown leads the Senators with 16 goals and has 27 points. Josh Norris has 11 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Antoine Roussel: day to day (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).
Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.