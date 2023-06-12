CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2023--
Senda Biosciences, Inc., a Flagship Pioneering company pioneering programmable medicines, today announced the appointment of Marc Wolfgang as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing.
“I’m delighted to welcome Marc as SVP, Manufacturing for Senda and look forward to him joining our world-class Executive Leadership Team,” said Guillaume Pfefer, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Senda Biosciences and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “The breadth and depth of his CMC expertise will be invaluable as we advance assets that emerge from Senda's groundbreaking programmable medicines platform. I look forward to working closely with Marc to deliver on our mission of harnessing nature to enable the world’s first comprehensive programming of targeted, potent, and tunable medicines.”
Mr. Wolfgang is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and deep expertise across manufacturing, process and analytical development, QA/QC, regulatory affairs, and program/portfolio management. He joins Senda from BioNTech U.S., where he served as Vice President, U.S. Manufacturing, with responsibility for the manufacturing and supply chain of U.S.-based cell and gene therapy products (CAR T and modified T Cell products) including outsourcing and internal manufacture. He had previously served as Vice President, Technical Operations for Neon Therapeutics, with responsibility for the manufacturing, supply operations, and quality control of personalized peptide vaccine and oncology T-Cell products, prior to Neon’s acquisition by BioNTech.
Before Neon, Mr. Wolfgang served in a series of increasingly senior leadership positions at companies that include Cerulean Pharma (where he was responsible for CMC strategy and operations for two nano-pharmaceutical platforms in the oncology space), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and Biogen, as well as serving as chairman (2016) and as a board member (2011-2016) of the Nanomedicines Alliance, a Washington D.C. cooperative advocating for the development and commercialization of nanomedicine therapies. He holds an M.S. in Chemistry from Montclair State University and a B.S. in Biology from Pennsylvania State University.
“Senda’s science and technology have truly transformative potential,” said Mr. Wolfgang. “2023 is already proving to be a year of tremendous progress for the company, and I look forward to working with the team to develop consistent, efficient and scalable manufacturing processes that will enable us to deliver the world’s first comprehensively programmed medicines to the patients that need them.”
About Senda Biosciences
Senda Biosciences, Inc. is committed to bringing life-changing treatments to patients by harnessing millennia of evolution to program human cells both within and to the cell. Senda’s proprietary platform is the first to leverage a universal chemical routing code of natural nanoparticles that enable cross-kingdom intercellular communication. This platform unlocks comprehensive programming of medicines for the first time, allowing Senda to develop a new class of SendRNA™ medicines focused initially on powering new frontiers in immunology mRNA-based therapies, with future applications employing other information molecules, including siRNA, gene editors, proteins, and peptides. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Senda was founded by Flagship Pioneering. For more information, visit www.sendabiosciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005013/en/
Georgina Vincent, Head of Communications,press@sendabiosciences.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Senda Biosciences, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/12/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/12/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005013/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.