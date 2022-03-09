PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022--
Seneca Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of oncolytic immune-therapeutics based on Seneca Valley Virus (SVV-001), announced today the publication of an abstract “Oncolytic Seneca Valley Virus (SVV-001) overcomes checkpoint inhibitor resistance and demonstrates a systemic anti-tumor immune response in a syngeneic pancreatic cancer murine model” at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research meeting in New Orleans, LA.
The abstract will be presented by Dr. Paul Hallenbeck, one of the authors of the publication. The permanent abstract number is #6218. The presentation will be available starting April 8.
About Seneca Therapeutics
Seneca Therapeutics was founded by Dr. Paul Hallenbeck to develop SVV-001. Seneca Therapeutics is also developing armed versions of SVV-001 that will selectively express gene product(s) that are inserted into the genome of SVV-001 and create additional anti-tumor effects.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of Seneca Therapeutics products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Seneca Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
CONTACT: Paul Hallenbeck
CONTACT: Paul Hallenbeck
phallenbeck@senecatherapeutics.com
James Hussey
jhussey@senecatherapeutics.com
