Seneca Therapeutics, Inc. (STI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel immunotherapies for difficult to treat solid cancers today announced positive preclinical data on the treatment and analysis of the checkpoint resistant pancreatic syngeneic murine tumor model, Pan02. The data presented demonstrated that the combination SVV-001 and checkpoint inhibitors anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 eradicated 83% of tumors and elicited long term survival in these mice.
Further, mice with Pan02 tumors eradicated by the treatment rejected re-challenge of Pan02 cells, demonstrating a robust local and systemic anti-tumor immune response. Mechanistic studies demonstrated a major increase in CD8 positive T cells in tumors in mice treated with the combination. Animals treated with anti-PD1, anti-CTLA4, both anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4, or SVV and either anti-PD1 or anti-CTLA4 failed to show any tumor eradications.
“The compelling data presented here supports our upcoming clinical trial for patients having difficult to treat neuroendocrine neoplasms. In this trial patients will receive SVV-001 in combination with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA4 checkpoint inhibitors said Dr. Paul Hallenbeck, presenter at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting and President and Chief Scientific Officer at Seneca Therapeutics.
About Seneca Therapeutics
Seneca Therapeutics was founded to capitalize on the profound tumor specificity of SVV and development SVV-001 as well as armed derivatives that selectively express gene product(s) that are inserted into the genome of SVV-001 and create additional anti-tumor effects.
