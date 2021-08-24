DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese jail official: Former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre dies 5 years after crimes against humanity conviction.
AP
Senegalese jail official: Former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre dies 5 years after crimes against humanity conviction
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.