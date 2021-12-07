BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Sengenics, THE Functional Proteomics Company, is pleased to announce the signing of new sales and marketing agreements with major distributors in East Asia to make our suite of products and services more widely accessible to customers in the region. Our new partners will market and provide full support for Sengenics’ proprietary technology to pharmaceutical, biotech and academic institutions in APAC.
Sengenics leverages its patented KREX protein folding technology to discover autoantibody biomarker signatures for patient stratification, drug response prediction, and development of companion diagnostics.
“We are thrilled and excited to strengthen and expand our reach in the APAC region, as we have finalized sales and marketing agreements with 5 major distributors. Our main purpose, as a company, is to translate our one-of-a-kind proteomics technology to enable precision medicine and early disease detection with the ultimate goal of improving both patient outcomes and healthcare expenditures. With these agreements in place, our unique technology will be making a difference very quickly in this region and across the globe,” said Sengenics Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Mark D. Quigley.
About the distributors
Shanghai Universal Biotech, a leading life sciences distributor in China with multiple offices across the country and a lab facility in Shanghai, is a premier antibody supplier and expert in a variety of proteomics products.
Filgen, Inc. is a major distributor of life science equipment, reagents and software in Japan for both academic and pharma/biotech markets.
Gene On Biotech is a leading microarray service provider in South Korea that specializes in antibody microarray, protein microarray, drug candidate identification, and epitope mapping services.
AllBio Science focuses on providing innovative products and services in the areas of gene sequencing, precision medicine, protein expression, and customized antibodies.
LAB-A-PORTER is the pioneering Hong Kong-based distributor focused on product channeling in scientific research, healthcare, and academia.
About Sengenics
Sengenics is a functional proteomics company that leverages its patented KREX protein folding technology to discover autoantibody biomarker signatures for drug response prediction, patient stratification, and development of companion diagnostics in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disease and neuroinflammatory disease. The company has a global footprint with multiple corporate and research sites across the world with customers and collaborators that include top pharma, biotech and Ivy League academic institutions in North America, Europe and Asia.
