ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 78 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.
The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $975.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 87 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Sensata expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.28 billion.
