ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $112.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.
The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $992.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $950 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Sensata expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.42 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion.
Sensata shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.
