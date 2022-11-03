GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® CGM Systems, today announced the launch of a collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG), a leader in multidisciplinary health services and medical staffing solutions. The first patient insertion of the 6-month Eversense E3 sensor by NPG was recently completed in Florida, with plans to expand this new initiative to other key markets across the U.S. in the coming months.
Led by Senseonics and utilizing NPG’s broad network of healthcare providers in over 30 states, this partnership is designed to broaden access to the Eversense® E3 CGM System by providing convenient at-home and in-office insertion options for diabetes patients. Under the agreement between Senseonics and NPG, NPG providers will be certified to perform Eversense procedures in the specified geographies and will offer its services for patients who have been prescribed Eversense. Senseonics will assist NPG as they set up their Eversense procedure capabilities in select geographic areas.
Nurse practitioner-owned-and-operated, NPG has a track record of delivering outstanding health care services to patients in multiple environments, including private sector, government-contracted and social service agencies. Senseonics, Ascensia and NPG view this collaboration as a scalable solution with the goal of expanding access to the Eversense E3 CGM System, enhancing the patient experience, streamlining the Eversense workflow for health care providers who elect not to do insertions themselves, thus broadening the universe of clinicians who prescribe Eversense.
“This partnership will expand options for existing and new Eversense users by making additional providers available for at-home or in-office device insertions,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “As Ascensia continues to drive Eversense E3 uptake in the US, we are excited to partner with the innovative team at NPG to make it more convenient to begin or continue receiving the benefits of this next generation CGM.”
“The Nurse Practitioner Group is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to the diverse communities we serve through innovative, cost-effective strategies and this partnership aligns with our commitment of providing outstanding service and remarkable results,” said Stacey Santiago, MSN, FNP-BC, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nurse Practitioner Group. “Dedicated members of our skilled staff will be trained and certified on the Eversense® E3 CGM System insertion and removal procedures and credentialed to bill regionally. We are excited to offer Eversense users a convenient, professional solution for their twice-a-year insertions.”
“Expanding and expediting access to this long-term, fully implantable CGM system is Ascensia’s number one priority and so we are thrilled to announce this initiative,” added Rob Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care. “Not only will more and more people with diabetes have access to Eversense CGM, but also the opportunity to have the insertion and removal procedures done in their homes or a near-by clinic. This added convenience is possible thanks to this collaboration with NPG.”
Notes to Editors
About Eversense
The Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 years and older with diabetes for up to 6 months. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a trained and certified health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense ®, Eversense ® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements about patient benefits, perceptions, uptake of the Eversense E3 product, the progress, success, benefits and expansion of a program to broaden access and insertion options, and the ability to introduce the product to additional patients, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the commercial launch and commercial expansion of the Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in the transition of commercialization responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care and its commercial initiatives, uncertainties inherent in collaborating with a new partner in the Nurse Practitioner Group and that partner’s successful assumption of certain clinical and administrative activities, uncertainties inherent in launching a new program to train more dedicated inserters, uncertainties in work-force reliant clinical activities, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes, decisions and policy determinations, uncertainties in the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Senseonics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
About Ascensia Diabetes Care
Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.
We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR ® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense ® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.
Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 125 countries. Ascensia has around 1,500 employees and operations in 31 countries.
For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com
About PHC Holdings Corporation
PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2021 were JPY 340 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries. www.phchd.com
©2022 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. All right reserved. Ascensia, the Ascensia Diabetes Care logo and Contour are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.
